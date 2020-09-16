One shot during Jackson home invasion







JACKSON, MICH. (WLNS)— A man was shot on earlier this week, during a home invasion in the 1000 block of South Thompson Street.

It happened at approximately 5:29 AM on Tuesday, police say The 27-year-old male victim awoke and determined two unknown subjects were inside the residence. The victim confronted the suspects and one fled out the door. The victim grabbed the second suspect at which time the suspect turned and fired one shot from a handgun. Both suspects fled, running in a southbound direction on S. Thompson St.

The victim did sustain a single gunshot wound to the shoulder area. He was treated and released from Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

In addition to the above, officers investigated the break-in of a residence in the 700 block of Fourth St., which is believed to have occurred between 3:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. A resident in the 1000 block of S.Webster St., also called at 5:13 a.m. for a suspicious subject on the front porch.



At this point, through surveillance cameras in the area, it is believed there were three subjects together in the area. Attached are two photos of one suspect on a porch in the area. The third photo is of the three subjects walking together in the area.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.