Online shopping safety tips from Meridian Township Police

In this Nov. 26, 2019, photo a UPS man delivers a package to a residence in North Andover, Mass. “Cyber Monday” is still holding up as the biggest online shopping day of the year, even though the same deals have been available online for weeks and the name harks back to the days of dial-up modems. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department shared the following tips for customers who will be doing their holiday shopping online.

  • Do not buy from unfamiliar retailers without confirming it is a legitimate or secured website.
  • Do not save your credit card information on your accounts. If a hacker accesses your favorite shopping account, it could then be easier for them to make fraudulent purchases with the credit card information you have saved in that account.
  • Avoid using public Wi-Fi when making purchases online.
  • Avoid “special offer” holiday shopping scam emails.
  • Use strong passwords and a password manager for your accounts.
  • After purchasing gifts, keep an eye on all your accounts and bank statements.
  • Ship your items to a secure location.  If no one is home to accept a package, consider shipping to your office or another safe place.

