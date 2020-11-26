Online shopping safety tips from Meridian Township Police

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department shared the following tips for customers who will be doing their holiday shopping online.
- Do not buy from unfamiliar retailers without confirming it is a legitimate or secured website.
- Do not save your credit card information on your accounts. If a hacker accesses your favorite shopping account, it could then be easier for them to make fraudulent purchases with the credit card information you have saved in that account.
- Avoid using public Wi-Fi when making purchases online.
- Avoid “special offer” holiday shopping scam emails.
- Use strong passwords and a password manager for your accounts.
- After purchasing gifts, keep an eye on all your accounts and bank statements.
- Ship your items to a secure location. If no one is home to accept a package, consider shipping to your office or another safe place.