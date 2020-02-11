Opening arguments begin for former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages

Opening statements kicked off this morning for the trial of Kathie Klages. She’s accused on two counts of lying to police about what she knew about Nassar’s sexual conduct in an interview.

It was an emotional couple of hours with both sides going back and forth. Prosecutors led with three witness statements— while Klages’ attorneys tried to attack their credibility.

Larissa Boyce, said testified she was abused by Larry Nassar and told Klages about the abuse. She said she felt pressured to not say anything.

“It made me feel embarrassed. It made me feel like I was a liar. It made me feel dirty… I felt destroyed at that moment,” said Boyce.



During cross examination, Klerges’ attorneys pointed inconsistencies in timelines, dates, and previous interviews.

6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will have updates for you later today.