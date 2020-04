FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, Oprah Winfrey smiles during a tribute to Nelson Mandela and promoting gender equality event at University of Johannesburg in Soweto, South Africa. Winfrey surprised the Maui Humane Society with a visit to thank the organization for evacuating animals during a wildfire. The Maui News reported Saturday, July 13, 2019, that Winfrey is a part-time Maui resident who only visited briefly Saturday, thanking a volunteer and taking a photo outside with the organization’s sign. A Maui Humane Society official says Winfrey is a society supporter. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

Oprah Winfrey joined the growing list of celebrities who are donating money to coronavirus relief efforts according to CNN.

The media mogul announced on Thursday that she donated $10 million “to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country.”

Of her total donation, $1 million will go toward America’s Food Fund to alleviate food insecurity. The rest will be donated to other groups helping Americans during the pandemic.