Over 300 accusers in Ohio State doctor scandal

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. More Ohio State alumni are suing the university over how school officials dealt with a team doctor recently found to have sexually abused at least 177 young men over two decades. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers for men suing Ohio State University over decades-old alleged sexual misconduct by a team doctor say the growing number of accusers has topped 300.

Of the over 300 men, some still plan to sue and more than half already are listed plaintiffs in federal lawsuits alleging school officials knew of concerns about the late doctor, Richard Strauss, during his tenure but did little to stop him.

Many of the men who have publicly recounted their experiences, including the ex-wrestler who spurred the investigation , allege they were fondled during medical exams. Their claims span 1979 to 1997, nearly all of Strauss’ Ohio State career, and include Strauss’ work with the athletic department, the student health center and his off-campus men’s clinic.

The lawsuits against Ohio State are now in mediation toward a potential settlement . The lawyers involved won’t publicly discuss the negotiations.

Ohio State has acknowledged its “fundamental failure” to prevent abuse by Strauss, apologized publicly to the survivors and said it is committed to the mediation process.

The investigation and the related litigation have cost the university about $7.8 million so far, spokesman Ben Johnson said.

No one has publicly defended the doctor, who killed himself in 2005. In a statement after the investigation findings were shared in May, Strauss’ family offered condolences to the abuse survivors.

Strauss retired from the university in 1998 with emeritus status, an honorary label revoked this year by school trustees.

The State Medical Board had an investigation involving Strauss near the end of his Ohio State career but never disciplined him, and the details have remained confidential. A state panel tasked with reviewing the handling of that old case has yet to report its findings.