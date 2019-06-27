Over $36K raised to help Michigan foster youth head to college

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – The fifth annual Fostering Futures Scholarship Event raised $36,817 to provide foster youth access to college.
Around 160 people attended the event yesterday which raises money for Michigan’s Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund.
All proceeds help provide college access to hundreds of youth who have been in foster care.
“Foster care youth don’t typically have the same family support as others, so every dollar helps them obtain a college education,” said Robin Lott, executive director of Michigan Education Trust.
Around 70% of youth exiting foster care nationally say they want to go to college, but less than 10% who graduate from high school enroll in college, according to Casey Family Programs.
During the last academic year, 369 students from over 50 different institutions received support as a result of the Grand Rapids and Detroit fundraisers.
The 2019 Pizza Party on the Capitol Lawn is scheduled for August 8th and the Fostering Futures Scholarship Detroit Dinner Fundraiser will be held on September 26th.
