Pandemic Advisory Response Commission to make decision by mid-May if Little League World Series can be held

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Little League has formed the Little League International Pandemic Advisory Response Commission, which is tasked with making recommendations to Little League as to the feasibility of holding the World Series and regional events.

The Commission is chaired by Dr. Daniel Lueders of UPMC and is comprised of infectious disease specialists, clinical psychologists, logistical experts and others. The Commission has met once already, on March 2, and will meet twice in April ultimately issuing its recommendation toward the end of April.

Little League will be in lockstep with the commission’s recommendation, whether to hold the tournament or not. Stephen D. Kenner, president and CEO of Little League, says a decision must be made by mid-May at the latest.

Keener said there are contingencies on the table, including holding an American-only event. There may be restrictive measures as to who can attend if a tournament is held, but there won’t be a tournament if families and community members can’t be allowed to attend.