MILFORD, CT (CBS) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but what Christmas looks like this year will be very different.



For 34 years, Rick George has been “helping out” Santa in Milford, Connecticuit.



This Holiday season, he’s already more popular than ever.



“The children are still wanting that, that interaction with Santa Claus. They want to be able to stand next to Santa.” Said Rick George, Santa’s Helper.



Because of the pandemic, George has created a specially designed trailer to be his new North Pole.



Stephen Arnold, President and CEO of the International Brotherhood of Real Breaded Santa’s.



Arnold plans to do virtual visits and stay inside a snow globe for in-person greetings.



He says, it’s not just safer for children but the Santa’s who are often older and more at risk.



“We just need to stay away as long as this virus is active in the community, and we don’t want to catch it and spread it to the children that we love.” Stephen Arnold, International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santa’s.



For many, the Christmas spirit continues, even if this year is different.



“I believe it’s important for the people that can give back where they can and this is easy for me to do.” Said Rick George, Santa’s Helper.



Pandemic or not, Santa Claus is still coming to town for many.

