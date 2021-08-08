Pandemic rise in clothing donations overwhelming Lansing charity

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Throughout the pandemic, many people have had a lot more time on their hands.

One thing that people have apparently been using that time for is to get rid of unwanted clothes.

“I went through my closet because with the pandemic, I kind of stayed home a lot, ate a little bit too much and found that my clothes are a little tight,” said Jennifer Smith, a thrift store shopper.

Smith isn’t the only one.

Extra time and the stress of the pandemic has caused a lot of people to clean out their closets and look into getting rid of those extra clothes.

“I was going to donate but then I started to lose a little bit of weight and I’m like, I think I might be able to get back into my beautiful clothes, my skirts that I have,” said Judy Gonzalez, another thrift store shopper.

While donations are appreciated, Shannon Norris from the Fledge Foundation said they’ve actually had too many donations, and recently they’ve had problems with people dumping things outside their building.

“All of our donations need to come by appointment, because we have a small capacity to store these things,” Norris said.

Norris said trash bags and boxes show up at their door all the time.

“It’s not a horrible problem to have when people are giving, but it is causing us more work, it is costing us money when we are trying to help the community and provide them with things they are looking for,” Norris said.