Parenting Connection: How to avoid parental burnout

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How to avoid parental burnout.

Researchers say, when the daily stress of parenting becomes chronic it can turn into what’s called “parental burnout”, they define as, an intense exhaustion that leads parents to feel detached from their children and unsure of their parenting abilities. Child experts say, parental burnout can have serious consequences for both parent and child because it increases parental neglect, harm, and thoughts about escape.

Symptoms include:

*Extreme physical and mental exhaustion

*Feeling trapped in your situation

*Emotional detachment

*More irritability and frustration

*Feelings of inadequacy

Experts say, when feeling any or all of these — you must kick into action a self-care plan.

“Self-care is about how you recharge yourself,” says MSU Child Development Expert Kendra Moyses. “Whatever that is, whether it’s a quick nap, or something else… and it doesn’t have to be hours on end. It can little bits through the day, but making sure you have that time for yourself is really important as a parent.”

Here are some suggestions to get you started:

*Make sure your basic daily needs are met, like providing yourself enough food, drink, and sleep

*Make an enjoyable activity a routine

*Start small

*Explain to your kids why these self-care moments are necessary