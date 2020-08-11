Parenting Connection: Strategies for a successful at-home learning environment

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Strategies for a successful at-home learning environment.

This report is a continuation from last week when we first looked into what you and your kids should expect with a 100% online return to school plan.

Now, we’ll explore ideas and strategies from child development experts that can help provide the best at-home atmosphere for online learning success.

Area school officials say, the upcoming virtual start to the year will be much different than the spring virtual learning sessions we experienced a few months ago. In the fall expect your kids to have daily online lessen plans, attendance being taken, and multiple log-in times during the day for instruction. It’ll be a lot more intense, but child experts say, there are many ways to help your kids excel in the “at-home classroom” — and recommend these strategies:

*Make a space for learning. Experts say, kids will achieve their best work in a quiet, comfortable, and dedicated space that is strictly devoted to learning.

*Limit distraction. A “digital quarantine” might be necessary to keep your child’s attention focused on their schoolwork — meaning no screens other than what is needed for school.

*Get your child into a routine. Following a strict schedule is extremely important. If one isn’t provided by their teachers, make one yourself and stick to it.

*Maintain breaks, snack time, and recess. Experts say, children will function best if they maintain their routine as close to normal as possible, and this includes needed food, play, and mental relaxation.

At-home learning also brings with it a lot more freedom with how the day progresses and so experts say, personalizing this experience can make it more enjoyable for your kids. In addition, they also recommend establishing a few home-school rules, that can help things run more effectively.