Parenting Connection: Watch Out for Hot and Humid Conditions

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Heat and Humidity.

Starting today and for the rest of the week we will finally feel hot summerlike temperatures with very high humidity attached, but before we all rush outside with our kids — remember — hot and humid conditions can dramatically change how our bodies react.

Humidity causes greater problems in children than adults, and if you’re not careful, a kid can easily go from just feeling hot after playing outside to suffering from serious complications like dehydration, heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

Dehydration is when your body doesn’t have enough water — and signs include feeling dizzy, rapid heartbeat, confusion, and sunken eyes.

Heat exhaustion is the one of the most common problems when it’s hot and humid outside. It takes place when sweating isn’t enough for your body to cool down, and this can lead to dehydration, a rapid pulse, and other chemical imbalances.

Heat stroke is a serious form of heat exhaustion. This is the most significant heat and high humidity related injury for kids. This can cause a child to experience severe symptoms like nausea, muscle pain, headaches, dizziness, and maybe even a black out.

High humidity can also be a breeding ground for dust mites, allergens, and dust. These allergens can lead to and worsen things for people suffering from allergies, asthma, and eczema.

Experts say, you can prevent these ailments by simply keeping cool during these upcoming hot days. While inside, stay by A/C units, turn on fans, and crank up air purifiers. When outside, enforce water breaks, dress them appropriately, and have scheduled cool down periods.