Parenting Connection: Why telling your kids “I’m sorry” matters, but make it count

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Why telling your kids “I’m sorry” matters, but make it count.

As more and more research is done on successful child development – evidence continues to pile up against a hard hand and acting with tough love. This goes along with telling your kids you’re sorry…. and not the fake apologies to get your way or the “sorry, but” to soften what’s about to come next. A true apology is one that clearly states what you did wrong, in simple terms, that a child can understand.

Child experts say, when parents provide true apologies, it allows for four things to develop:

*First, it helps kids recognize the difference between right and wrong

*Teaches kids how to take responsibility for their actions

*It shows children how to forgive

*Helps parents build an authentic relationship with their children

“We make mistakes as parents,” says child development expert with Michigan State University Kendra Moyses. “When we think about how we develop compassion in young children, we need to learn how to apologize. It’s real important when you have those mistakes, when maybe you yelled at your child and didn’t mean to, that you actually say your sorry… and not one of those, I’m sorry, but this is why I yelled at you, but a true apology.”

Moyses also says, a true apology can go a long way to repair the relationship quicker if a parent overreacted or acted too harshly with their kids.