Parents call for Grand Ledge Superintendent to resign after comments over George Floyd's death

Comments made by Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf over George Floyd’s death have sparked outrage.

In one of many comments, Metcalf writes, “it all starts with being a law abiding citizen – had he not paid with counterfeit money, had he not resisted, had he not been under the influence — then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it just eliminates the conflict to begin with!! It starts with being a good citizen!”

Today Metcalf issued this statement:

Many people feel this is an inadequate measure and are calling for his resignation. A petition has garnered more than 2,800 signatures.

