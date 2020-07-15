Parents question back-to-school options in the fall

In-person classes or virtual schooling? What back to school will look like this fall is still a question-mark for many parents.

But health is the number one priority for East Lansing parent, Steve Zilko.

“I had the kids home with me in the spring and there’s challenges with that and the virtual learning so I really want my kid to get some class time even if it’s part time or something but if it’s not safe then that’s more important,” said Zilko.

Many districts have yet to make final decisions.

President of the Okemos board and education, Dean Bolton, says Okemos public schools is working on improving online learning options, but that doesn’t mean in-person classes won’t be offered.

“The administration is currently working on updating our remote learning plans and improving them based on the feedback and how things went in the spring,” Bolton said.

Yesterday Grand Ledge Public Schools announced it will offer students the option to choose to come back to the classroom or stay at home to learn online.

Mason Public Schools is also working to improve its online resources and will soon offer students online math and SAT courses.

Officials with Lansing Public Schools tell 6 News they’re still working out final plans.