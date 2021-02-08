Parents react to high school contact sports to resume in Michigan

Thousands gathered outside the Michigan State Capital, on Jan. 30, 2021, for the third ‘Let them Play’ rally of the school year. This was to protest a decision made by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to postpone high school winter contact sports.

Mich. (WLNS) – High school sports are back in the game. After months of delays and restrictions, State officials are finally allowing athletes in contact sports to begin practices and games.

This is a moment student-athletes across the state have been waiting for. Not only are coaches and athletes excited, so are most parents.

“The athletics for some kids is the reason they come to school,” says Stacy Johnson, w hose two sons Nicolas and Carson play basketball at Britten- Deerfield Schools in Lenawee County. She says the whole experience took a toll on them, but they didn’t give up.

“Having that goal set for them with the time frame then the continuous movement, they did a lot on their own they did a lot at home they wanted to engage with their friends in small lifting groups and things like that they were great about wearing their masks.”

Johnson says when she heard the news that contact sports are resuming she was thrilled and she’s not alone.



Katti Russell’s daughter plays varsity basketball in Battle Creek. She tore her ACL last season and spent months working out so she can heel and be ready.

However, once she was – winter sports were paused.

” It was a roller coaster we think we’re gonna play it was very frustrating my heart hurt for her you know I wanted to do everything I could to get her back on the court, says Russell.

Months after, back on the court is where she is, “I’m super excited for her she gets to play tomorrow she’s excited we’re excited,” says Russell.

Both, Stacy Johnson and Katti Russell are happy with the ongoing support they have received throughout.

“Our kids on the capitol steps in Lansing showing adults how it can be done the correct way peacefully respectfully it was just an amazing thing and sometimes we don’t give kids enough credit,” says Johnson.