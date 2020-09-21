Parents throughout Michigan are concerned with how schools are handling Covid-19 outbreaks

Lansing, MICH (WLNS): Many schools throughout Michigan have been shut down completely or moved to virtual due to staff or students testing positive for the coronavirus.

Springport Public School released a letter stating that they are going virtual today Monday September 21st until October 2nd due to positive Covid-19 tests from both students and staff members.

Many parents like Kelsey Stimer are concerned about how the school is handling announcing outbreaks.

“There’s been no guidance whatsoever, its so frustrating” Stimer says she found out from a Facebook post that her first grader at Springport elementary will be going virtual until October 2nd.

“I found out from a relative that lives 3 hours away before I found out from the school.”

Stimer is frustrated about the limited information the school district is giving her. She says, “We’re not asking for names we’re not asking for where the family lives at we are asking what classroom, what grade level.”

The superintendent of Springport School district says he knows parents are mad, but they released the information as soon as it was available.

“I know theres parents out there who are not happy, I couldn’t give them several days advanced, but when it happens on a Sunday afternoon and the health department confirms it, the decision to not allow kids back on campus on Monday has to be made pretty quickly.”