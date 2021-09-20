Parents wrestle with vaccinating their kids after Pfizer says shot OK for children under 11

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “We’re just really excited for this next step in the journey.”

Brooke Lippert says since the beginning of the pandemic her 8-year-old daughter Kennedy has been waiting to get the vaccine

“We told our daughter that we would pull her out of school if she wanted to so we can go get the vaccine and have a day of celebration doing whatever she wants to do afterward.”

While Lippert is one of many who is for the vaccine, on the flip side there are people who don’t feel the same way.

6 News reached out to some parents who were against the news but did not want to have an on camera interview.

However, dozens of comments were left on the WLNS Facebook page, many expressing how they will not have their child get the shots because some say they’re just too young.

“The next step is for the FDA to approve the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 through 11 and when that happens you may see more people in the vaccine line right here.”

A spokesperson with Sparrow hospital says once this is approved the way people can sign their child up is just like how the system is now.



And Lippert says she’s anxiously waiting.

“We’re really really excited to be able to help contribute having all of our family members vaccinated, she’s the last one – we’re ready for this.”