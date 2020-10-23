“Peace Pole” stolen in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing police are asking for help finding those responsible for stealing the Peace Pole in downtown East Lansing’s William B. Sharp Park.

City officials say, The Peace Pole was donated to the City of East Lansing by St. Vincent Catholic Charities and was installed and dedicated at the park in 2014.

The tall wooden poles is inscribed with “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” in 12 different languages.

According to police, if the Peace Pole is returned to the park, no questions will be asked.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at elpdtips@elpolice.com or 1-877-ELPD-TIP.