Pedestrian dead, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Investigates crash

Delhi Charter Township, Mich. (WLNS)— On Saturday, April 17, 2021, deputies responded to a pedestrian involved crash on Willoughby Road and Cedar Street.

A 65-year-old Holt man was traveling on Cedar Street when he struck a woman who was crossing the road. The Lansing woman, DorothyJo Ann Verschage, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking a anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says this crash is still under investigation.