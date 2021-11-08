Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Ionia

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a man was killed after being hit by an SUV south of Ionia Saturday.

The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man from Lansing, was hit around 7 p.m. in Sebewa Township on South State Road, just Goodemoot Road. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The pedestrian was walking north in the middle of South State Road when he was hit.

The driver of the SUV was a 44-year-old man from Charlotte. He drove away but was found north of the scene shortly after troopers arrived at the site of the crash, MSP said.

The names of the men involved were not released Sunday. MSP continues to investigate the crash.