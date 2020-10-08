Pelosi says Democrats to discuss invoking 25th Amendment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Democrats on Friday plan to discuss invoking the 25th Amendment, which gives the power to remove the president and have the next in succession take his place.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement public Thursday during a press conference.

“Come here tomorrow, we’re going to be talking about the 25th amendment,” Pelosi said, according to KRON’s DC correspondent Joe Khalil.

Section 1 of the amendment states, “In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.”

If Trump were to be removed, the next in line would be Vice President Mike Pence.