Peloton adding Elvis Presley hits to cycle classes

(CBS) – If you added getting healthy to your list of resolutions the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ may be able to help.

The fitness company is turning up some Elvis Presley throwbacks for a second music partnership. It’s adding three remixed Elvis songs.

The songs are “Do the Vega,” “Catchin’ on Fast,” and “Clean Up Your Own Backyard.”

Just last month, Peloton teamed up with Beyoncé to create a series of classes and help build community relationships at HBCU’s.

In a blog, Peloton said this about the partnership with Beyoncé.