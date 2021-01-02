Peloton adding Elvis Presley hits to cycle classes

(CBS) – If you added getting healthy to your list of resolutions the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ may be able to help.
The fitness company is turning up some Elvis Presley throwbacks for a second music partnership. It’s adding three remixed Elvis songs.
The songs are “Do the Vega,” “Catchin’ on Fast,” and “Clean Up Your Own Backyard.”
Just last month, Peloton teamed up with Beyoncé to create a series of classes and help build community relationships at HBCU’s.
In a blog, Peloton said this about the partnership with Beyoncé.
We are also gifting two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, providing access to our full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment. The digital memberships will go to students at Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University by the end of November. Additionally, we are building our relationships with each of these schools to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at the internship and undergraduate levels.