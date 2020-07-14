Pentecostals of East Lansing pastor confirms more than 10 members test positive for COVID-19

Pastor Gary Gauthier of Pentecostals of East Lansing tells 6 News 12 people who attended a July 1st service have tested positive for COVID-19.

He says he let church members know of the outbreak on July 4th and immediately switched to online services.

However, this information came to light after 6 News received a tip from one of our viewers.

In an email we received pastor Gauthier asks church members to not spread news of the outbreak to people outside of the church.

Pastor Gauthier says he didn’t want to withhold news of the outbreak from the community but rather avoid false medical information from going around.

” I mean I can understand where you’d think where it seems that I was not trying to let people know I just didn’t want there to be a bunch of who has it kinda thing,” Gauthier said. ‘

Mid-Michigan health officials say they’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks. They said they didn’t let the public know about this situation, because those that have been exposed have quarantined. However, they encourage other churches to see this as a warning and not remain complacent in their handling of the virus.