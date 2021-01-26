People react to snowy day and slippery road conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People woke up to a blanket of snow to celebrate Michigan’s 184th birthday.

Michigander’s say snow is just a part of life here. But, despite people being well accustomed to it, icy and snowy conditions caused many crashes and slide-offs today.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s department tells 6 news officials responded to a total of 11 slide-offs today. And MSP tweeted this warning after a trooper from the Lansing post was almost hit by a car.

🚨SNOW = SLOW!🚨: Reminder to all drivers to slow down out there. A trooper from the Lansing Post is out policing traffic crashes today and almost had his patrol car struck. All involved were driving too fast for conditions. Pay attention and slow down! pic.twitter.com/erPzmW5AKh — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) January 26, 2021

For Jim Dorin the overnight snow is an annoyance he’s known for a long time.

“I’m not a fan of the snow, especially as you get older. I can’t ski anymore so… I don’t like it,” he said.

He says he’s very familiar with the tasks that come with a Michigan winter. “If it’s light like this, usually I just shovel it,” Dorin said. “I shoveled yesterday and I usually shovel my neighbors too.”

And like many today, Chris Phelps woke up and knew he had to take his shovel and brush out.

“We just really have to come out here and make sure we clear the sidewalks off and make sure nobody slips. always clear your car because we have to be able to see,” Phelps said.

He wasn’t the only one looking out for his neighbors.

Lori Mellentine was out shoveling early to create a clear pathway for people in her community.

“Just trying to keep up with the snow,” Mellentine said. “It makes it a little bit easier if you do a little bit at a time and I have a lot of walkers and dogs across here. So it’s kind of nice for them too.”