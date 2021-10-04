Person shot, killed by Kzoo Co. deputy at Galesburg-area gas station

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person at a gas station near Galesburg early Monday morning.

Undersheriff James VanDyken confirmed to News 8 that the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Shell gas station near the intersection of 35th Street and Miller Drive, north of I-94 in Comstock Township. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate.

Sheriff Richard Fuller told reporters at the scene Monday morning that authorities were responding to “an unknown emergency call to the Shell gas station” when the deputy shot and killed a person who was armed with a weapon.

The deputy was not injured and there is no threat to the public, Fuller said.

Authorities investigate after a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy shot a person at a gas station in Comstock Township Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

No additional information about what led up to the shooting has been released as of Monday morning.

The deputy involved in the shooting is on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate the use of force. That’s standard procedure.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.