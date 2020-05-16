Pet Station mural repainted: Things that give us hope in Jackson County amid COVID-19 crisis

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – This week saw another round of community members helping each other in various ways amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mural outside of Pet Station, 1617 E. Michigan Ave., displayed worn fragments of fish over a brick structure for years.

Jackson residents hoped to see it updated, as the mural’s last layers of paint were applied in the 1980s. Then, Evan Struck, a Western High School senior, spruced things up.

Using spray paint and latex exterior paint, Struck illustrated fish over a blue sea with the word “vibrant” onto the wall.

“I wanted to blend what the store offers and that’s why I chose the fish,” Struck said. “I chose vibrant to correlate with the fish and bright colors. I generally add letters within my murals to go with my style.”

The mural had been planned since October, Struck said. He was inspired by Bright Walls art and typically does graffiti work.

“Our mural brightens the east side and brings positive attention to one of Jackson’s long standing local business gems,” Pet Station owners John and Dee Reszetar said in an email. “Hopefully this project will inspire more local businesses to follow suit.”

This article is adapted from MLive.