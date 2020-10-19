Pete Buttigieg makes a visit to Stockbridge to speak about helping farmers

Stockbridge, Mich. (WLNS)- Former democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg made three stops in Michigan today.

He started his day in Grand Rapids, then Stockbridge, and ended off in Kalamazoo.

Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin joined him and the two spoke about the challenges farmers face and how they need help.

The event took place at Boring Farms.

Buttigieg says he wants the people of Michigan to know the Biden-Harris ticket is serious about helping farmers struggling this year because of the pandemic.

The stop was in Slotkin’s district, she says farmers put food on our tables so it’s only right to get them the assistance they need.

Buttigiege says he wants small cities like Stockbridge to know that they matter.

“Well I want people in Stockbridge and communities like Stockbridge to know that the Biden Harris campaign sees them that we see the importance in these communities frankly doing a better job to serve communities that deserve good health care that deserve good infrastructure farmers who deserve better support, ” says Buttigiege