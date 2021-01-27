Peters introduces award to Capitol Police Officer who diverted mob

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman stands during a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC (WLNS) – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) helped introduce bipartisan legislation to award Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal.

When a violent mob breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, Officer Goodman diverted a group of rioters away from the Senate Chamber, delaying their access to the Senate chamber and protecting the lives of those inside.

Peters introduced the bipartisan bill with 34 of his Senate colleagues, and companion bipartisan legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives was introduced. The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress.

“When the citadel of our democracy was under siege earlier this month, Officer Eugene Goodman did not flinch, and his quick, heroic actions may have saved lives,” said Senator Peters, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “The Senate and our country owe him a debt of gratitude. His courage and brave actions will never be forgotten, and I hope that we can come together to recognize Officer Goodman by awarding him the Congressional Gold Medal.”

Text of the legislation can be found here.