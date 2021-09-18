Pewamo-Westphalia gives back to the community with fall clean up

WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – After blanking Potterville on Friday night, 54-0, the Pewamo-Westphalia football team woke up Saturday morning with a mission to blank the grass at St. Marys Cemetery.

“Last night we had an awesome crowd out there, and whenever we do community service, it’s because the community is very supportive,” P-W football coach, Jeremy Miller said. “This was just an opportunity to get the guys out on a nice Saturday morning. We’re happy to be here and happy to see the kids out and help out.”

“The community cares and we’re trying to show them that we care, that they care,” PW senior lineman, Kobe Genereux said.

The idea to clean up the cemetery spiraled after the Pirates’ baseball team did some spring clean-up at St. Joeseph Cemetery. So, Miller reached out and had the entire varsity and JV team showed up with rakes, ready to give back.

“I think it’s great. You’re racking with your buddies and we’re fortunate its a beautiful day,” Miller said. “I think anytime you can do something as a group and accomplish something, that is for somebody else, I think it’s a great bonding for the kids.”

Pewamo-Westphalia has typically done community service in the off-season, but Miller feels that in-season community service could become a new norm.

“It’s something I feel like we haven’t done enough of and this is something I hope turns into an annual thing,” Miller said.

Before arriving at St. Marys at 10 am, the Pirates had a team lift at the high school. The chemistry on the team is unmatched, and it showed on Saturday when a few of the players were mic’d up.

“I think having all the guys come out and do stuff for the community is a great thing and it will really help us build chemistry,” PW senior lineman, Nolan Schreuben said. “We love hanging out and being around each other, and just being dudes.”