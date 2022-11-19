BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – Winning state titles is nothing new for Pewamo-Westphalia, who have won its fair share in football, basketball, track and field, etc.

Coming into Saturday, one sport the Pirates have never won a state title in is volleyball. In 1994 the Pirates made the state title game but finished as runners-up and have never made it back.

That is until Saturday.

Pewamo-Westphalia swept Cass City in Friday’s Division 3 state semifinal to punch its ticket back to the state championship game.

With, just about, the whole community in attendance at Kellogg Arena, the Pirates would defeat Kalamazoo Christian in four sets to claim the school’s first-ever volleyball state championship.

“To put it all together and finally bring back a trophy and get our year up on the banners, it’s a really cool feeling,” 8th year coach Jon Thelen said.

Junior middle-blocker Saige Martin said, “I am a volleyball state champion. It’s crazy. I don’t even know. I can’t even describe it.”

P-W took the first two sets of the match, 25-17, 25-23, but dropped the third set, 25-23. While the Comets were preparing for the fourth set, the Pirates were relaxed and even started dancing when ‘Cupid Shuffle’ started playing.

“That is our team song,” Senior outside-hitter Dani Pohl said. “Whenever it comes on in practice or lifting, we always dance to it. So, we knew that when the song came on, we needed to go. We need to do this”

Junior setter Taylor Smith said, “It just makes everyone smile. For example, we lost (set three) and we were doing it. We were all just having fun doing it. It’s a big mood-changer and game-changer.”