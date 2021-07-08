Pfizer will seek approval to give people a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, frozen vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are taken out to thaw, at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Pfizer is seeking federal approval for a third vaccine dose, which the company says would significantly boost immunity to COVID-19 and its variants.

The vaccine has been proven effective at protecting people from COVID-19, including the more contagious delta variant. It does this by training the body to produce antibodies that target the virus.

However, those antibodies naturally decline over time, and pharmaceutical companies are researching when and if booster shots will be needed.

Pfizer says it is performing clinical trials on a third dose, and preliminary results show it is effective at increasing antibody levels in patients.

The company plans to seek emergency use authorization next month.