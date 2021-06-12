PICTURES: Severe storms firing up in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some viewers reported seeing hail as big as golf balls as severe weather made its way through the Mid-Michigan area on Saturday evening.

Here is a gallery of the pictures we’ve received:





Photos courtesy of Tyrone Dodge, Kyla Whitman, and Colleen Daley

Our 6 news crew is in Ovid where crews are working to clean up fallen power lines.





Currently, Consumers Energy is reporting more than 100 outages.

Consumers Energy also posted this announcement online: Damage Assessors and Crews are dispatched and working in outage areas to get power restored as quickly as possible. More crews are being assembled in anticipation of additional outages as another round of powerful weather is expected across central Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

StormTracker 6 Meteorologist Diane Phillips says this thunderstorm moved slowly allowing for damage. She says severe weather is still possible this evening, and to head inside when you hear thunder. The main threats from these storms are damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Meteorologist Diane Phillips will continue monitoring the storms, and you can see updates on her page, WLNS Diane Phillips. Also, download the StormTracker 6 Weather App for updates on watches and warnings.