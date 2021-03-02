Pilot OK after airplane crash near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pilot survived after a small airplane crashed in a wooded area in Grand Haven Township Tuesday afternoon, deputies say.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. near 160th Avenue and Ferris Street.

The scene following a small plane crash in the are of 160th Aevnue and Ferris Street in Grand Haven Township on March 2, 2021.

Investigators say the pilot, a 52-year-old man from Marne, was taking off from the Grand Haven Memorial Airport and was going to Muskegon. The plane experienced engine issues, so the pilot tried to return to the airport. He didn’t make it back to the airport and crashed in the woods.

The pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say. There were no passengers on board and no other property was damaged.

Authorities are investigating the crash.