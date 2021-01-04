Pitbull puppy found tied to kennel in Southwest Lansing

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Ingham County Animal Control investigators say they need help, as they look for more information regarding a young pitbull puppy that was found in Southwest Lansing.

According to officials, The between 4 & 5-month-old puppy was found on the East side of Waverly Road across from Sheffield Boulevard, tied to a kennel. The kennel was close enough to the road that the dog was able to walk into Waverly.

The Lansing Police Department removed the puppy from harm’s way and transported it to the Ingham County Animal Shelter in Mason.

At this time the puppy is receiving care at the shelter and is not available for adoption.

If you have information regarding this puppy and its possible abandonment, please contact the Ingham County Animal Control dispatch line.

Information can be given via phone anonymously to 517-676-8376, or via email to reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org. Complaints can also be given directly to a dispatcher at 517-676-8370 ext 1.