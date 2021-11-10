Plans to host vaccine clinics for kids 5+ at schools across Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) The Ingham County Health Department is now hosting vaccine clinics throughout the Mid-Michigan area at various schools, for those 5 and older.



The department began its first vaccination clinic for kids 5 and up on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with East Lansing schools, followed by another clinic with Holt Public Schools, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 4-8 p.m.

This comes just about a week after officials gave clearance for children 5 and up to be vaccinated, and officials say appointments have been filling up quickly, some within a matter of 20 minutes.

Ingham County Health officials say in the coming weeks the department will be working with schools in places like Haslett, Dansville, Williamston, Webberville, and other surrounding schools.



Those 5 and up will be offered the Pfizer vaccine, but only with the consent of a parent or legal guardian present during the entire vaccination process, those 18 and up will be offered all three vaccines.



Officials with the Ingham County Health Department say while kids do have a high survival rate facing COIVD-19, them being vaccinated plays a key role in fighting the pandemic.



“Our 0 to 17-year-olds are starting to make up about 25 % of our cases. We have the potential of exposing venerable family members, and so that’s that part of vaccinating that we vaccinate to protect others, who either cannot or who are still venerable in some way or form,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.



No official schedule of schools has been set by officials as of yet, but they can confirm there will be more clinics at more schools in the county, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.





