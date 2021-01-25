Plow crews prepare for winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— We haven’t seen much snow this season, but that’s expected to change tonight. And as we all know a winter storm means a challenging commute.

Despite this being the first major snow event of the season, county road officials and business owners tell me they’re prepared to get plows on the road.

Brian Bertsch, president of Land Visions, says although a storm is not ideal for many, for those working in the snow removal industry, tonight’s snow event couldn’t come quick enough.

“It’s about time. And hopefully this is a sign of what’s to come in the next 4 to 6 weeks,” Bertsch said.

County road agencies are also getting ready to work overnight. Managing director of the Jackson County Department of Transportation, Christopher Bolt, says making decisions about timing, how much salt to use, is an art and a science.

“We have a game plan put together here to have trucking crews starting at around 9 to 10 tonight. get out ahead of the storm,” Bolt said.

Jackson county is going to be one of the areas that get more snow and the director of operations and road maintenance, Bob Holbert, says there is a new challenge drivers should know about.

“We do have a lot of new roads in our county. which are going to create more of a problem for drivers then the olders roads since they ice up quickly,” he said.

But the message both county and local crews agree on is drive safe. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and stay alert.