CHARLOTTE, Fl. (WLNS) — A Florida woman said she was lucky to walk away alive and uninjured after a piece of plywood fell from a lumber truck and crashed through her windshield.

Stephanie Williams said she was on I-75 when she noticed the load of wood being carried by a large commercial vehicle ahead of her was not tightly secured.

Officials said the piece of plywood crashed through the driver’s side of her windshield, but it struck her door frame and broke.