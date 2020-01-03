Police: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WPRI) — The new decade is upon us, and police are warning everyone not to abbreviate the year 2020 when signing legal documents.

The East Millinocket Police Department in Maine posted to its Facebook page warning that documents signed with just “20” can be easily modified.

Police said fraudsters could change the year from 2020 to 2017, 2018 or another date from the 2000s.

While the advice is not unique to this year, police said it can “potentially save you some trouble down the road.”