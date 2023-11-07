GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The child of one of the people found dead in Grand Rapids’ Burton Heights neighborhood was found wandering, the Grand Rapids Police Department chief confirmed to News 8.

Police also confirmed that a vehicle connected to the deaths was found around 7:45 p.m. Monday on Sherman Street SE near Dolbee Avenue. Police said they were still working out exactly how that vehicle was involved.

The car was found about 2 miles from where three people were killed within blocks of one another in Burton Heights Monday. A man and woman were found dead in the morning and another man in the afternoon.

Police couldn’t confirm Monday that the initial two people were shot, though Chief Eric Winstrom suspected that was the case. The third person was shot.

Grand Rapids police investigate on Melville Street SE near Horton Avenue after two people were found dead in the street. (Nov. 6, 2023)

Grand Rapids police on Horton Avenue SE near Melville Street on Nov. 6, 2023, as they investigate the deaths of two people.

Grand Rapids police on Horton Avenue SE near Melville Street on Nov. 6, 2023, as they investigate the deaths of two people.

A police scene on Horton Avenue SE near Burton Street on the afternoon of Nov. 6, 2023. (Courtesy James Furge)

A police scene on Horton Avenue SE near Burton Street on the afternoon of Nov. 6, 2023.

Winstrom also couldn’t say for certain that the morning and afternoon shootings were related to one another, though he guessed they were.

“This is shocking to me. It’s got to be shocking to (neighbors),” Winstrom said of the spate of violence. “They’re outraged about it. I’m outraged about it.”

He said the department would be “extra vigilant” until the people responsible for the deaths was caught. He called on anyone with information or video to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or report what they know anonymously to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.