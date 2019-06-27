LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a larceny case that happened in the 2400 block of E. Kalamazoo in Lansing.
Anyone with information on this suspect is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600 or Detective Ryan Smith at (517) 483 – 2661.
Police: Help identifying Lansing larceny suspect
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a larceny case that happened in the 2400 block of E. Kalamazoo in Lansing.