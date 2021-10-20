Police identify Livingston Co. crash victim

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — According to an article form our media partners at MLive, police have identified the 52-year-old killed in a car cash yesterday.

The man was identified as Novi resident William Rickerman.

According to tweets from MSP First District, troopers investigated the crash at approximately 7:35 a.m. this morning on I-96 westbound near Kensington Rd.

The vehicle had run off the road.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.