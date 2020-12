JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan State Police today released the identity of 35-year-old Christopher Gibson of Parma, who was killed in a crash on December 26th in Jackson County.

According to officials, the crash happened shortly before 10 P.M. near Minard Road in Tompkins Township.

Investigators are still looking into the crash, but preliminary reports indicate Gibson was heading north on Springport Road he left the roadway, hit a large, raised planter and then a tree.