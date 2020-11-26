Police identify man who died in Jackson house fire

JACKSON, MI (MLIVE)—Jackson police say Frank Anthony Cieslak III, 47, of Jackson is the identity of the man who died in a house fire on November 19th.

According to our media partners at MLIVE, the fire happened in the 100 block of N. Horton Street.

Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt told the news outlet Cieslak`s identity was released Nov. 24, after a DNA test.

Firefighters responding to the fire made attempts to save Cieslak, but the house was too engulfed for them to get inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.