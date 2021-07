MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in Meridian Township released the photo above on Friday, asking if anyone can help them identify the person.

According to the department’s Facebook post, he is wanted for questioning in a larceny/illegal use of a credit card case.

Anyone able to identify the man is asked to contact Officer Scaccia at 517.853.4800 (Reference Case 21-2601).

The department has not said when or where the incident in question occurred.