Police investigate bomb threat in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Police in East Lansing actively searched the St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School Friday morning, after a bomb threat received via phone.

According to East Lansing Police, ELPD and the East Lansing Fire Department were dispatched to the school and were able to safely evacuate and relocate all students and staff to the East Lansing High School, where reunification with parents/guardians is ongoing.

In addition to a visual search, the building was searched by K9s from ELPD, the Michigan State University Police Department and the Michigan State Police Department. A bomb was not found.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Lt. Scott Sexton with the ELPD Detective Bureau at (517) 319-6916.