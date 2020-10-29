Police investigate drive-by shooting in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in Eaton Rapids say no one was hurt, after shots were fired into a home shortly after 2 AM this morning.

According to the city Chief of Police, it happened in the 800 block of N. East St.

When officers got on scene, it was determined a vehicle had driven through the area, and the occupant or occupants had fired several shots into a victims home.

The adult resident and lone occupant of the home was uninjured.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Crusen of the Eaton Rapids Police Department at 517-663-8118 ext. 8531.