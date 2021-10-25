Housemate: Man shot, killed by Kentwood PD had ‘devil in his eye’

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The roommate of the knife-wielding man shot and killed by a Kentwood police officer late Sunday said he understands why police felt threatened.

The 60-year-old man was charging at police and was 4 or 5 feet away with a large kitchen knife over his head when the officer opened fire, roommate Vincent Vallo told News 8 on Monday.

“It was like a full-grown steak knife,” Vallo said. “It was huge, and he’s charging after them, so I guess they felt threatened.

“He was like the devil was in his eye. He kept going toward the officers. That’s why they ended up shooting him.”

The Kentwood Police Department said officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing at the house on Grantwood Avenue SE near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and 44th Street.

Officers arrived to find an active fight inside the home and the suspect armed with a knife. The armed man was shot by an officer and later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Police have not released the suspect’s name pending family notification.

Vincent Vallo. (Oct. 25, 2021)

The roommates were among nine people at the home for an evening that included dinner, Vallo said.

“We were all hanging out, chillin’, just having a good time,” he said.

But he said the roommate drank too much and started to act strangely.

“Coming in and outside his room, outside of his room with a knife, with his shirt off, walking around the house all day long with two knives,” he said.

Vallo said the man stabbed another roommate in the abdomen before going after him. Vallo said he was running away through the kitchen to the side door when police “stormed in.”

“He was trying to stab me,” Vallo said. “He was trying stab anybody that was in his pathway.”

Vallo suffered a welt on his abdomen when he said one of the Kentwood officers fired a nonlethal weapon at him, apparently by mistake.

This welt on Vincent Vallo’s abdomen was caused by a nonlethal round fired by Kentwood police. (Oct. 25, 2021)

He said he then heard police yell what he believes were warnings at the knife-wielding man. Then, he said, he heard about five gunshots.

He said officers tried to save the man. Police said he died at the scene.

“He was…just like Jason, Michael Myers,” he said. “He was on a rampage for no reason at all.”

Vallo said he had lived with the man who was killed for about three months.

“He’s the perfect calm, collected guy when he’s sober, but every time he drinks, he acts crazy, makes everybody around him, all the roommates, feel uncomfortable,” he said.

One person from the home was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. That person is listed in stable condition. No officers were injured.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave while the Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigates the use of force. That’s standard procedure.