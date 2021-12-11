Police need help finding car involved in shooting of Lansing 12-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 5:12 p.m. Friday the Lansing Police Department was called to the 3800 block of Maybel St. where they found a 12-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk with a gun-shot wound.

LPD gave first-aid until the Lansing Fire Department medics arrived and took over.

The 12-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.

LPD says after an investigation on scene, they determined a car came up to the 12-year-old boy and fired a gun at them.

The car and the suspects then drove away from the scene.

Police say there were two people in the car, a white male juvenile driving the car and a black male juvenile who was riding in the car.

The car is described by police as a metallic blue sedan, possibly a 2010-12 Ford Fusion. The photo provided by police is the actual suspects car, not an example.

Police says they don’t think this was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Lieutenant Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook site.

