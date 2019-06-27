Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE: A little before 8:00 p.m. fire crews arrived on the scene of house fire in Lansing.

The fire tore through the one-story home.

No injuries were reported, but a family of seven is displaced. Red Cross is on the way to help.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lansing Fire Crews are on the scene of a house fire on the city's south side.

The call went out at around 8:00 p.m. from the 3400 block of Stabler Street near the intersection of Cedar Street and Holmes Road.

Smoke can still be seen coming from the one-story home.

There are no details yet on how the fire started or whether anyone was hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.